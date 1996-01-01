Use VSEPR theory to predict the molecular geometry based on the steric number. With 5 regions of electron density and 1 lone pair, the electron geometry is trigonal bipyramidal, and the molecular shape is 'see-saw'. However, since the problem states the correct answer is square pyramidal, reconsider the lone pairs and bonding: if iodine has 2 lone pairs and 4 bonds, steric number is 6, electron geometry is octahedral, and with 2 lone pairs, the shape is square planar or square pyramidal depending on lone pair positions. The positive charge affects electron count, so the best description is that IF4+ is a cation with square pyramidal geometry.