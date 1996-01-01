Which of the following best explains how the periodic table is used to determine the properties of elements?
A
Elements are classified solely by their color on the periodic table.
B
The periodic table arranges elements based on their physical state at room temperature.
C
Elements in the same period have identical atomic masses.
D
Elements in the same group have similar chemical properties due to having the same number of valence electrons.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the periodic table is organized to reflect patterns in element properties, primarily based on atomic number and electron configuration.
Recognize that elements in the same group (vertical columns) have the same number of valence electrons, which largely determines their chemical behavior.
Note that elements in the same period (horizontal rows) have increasing atomic numbers and different properties, so they do not have identical atomic masses or chemical properties.
Realize that physical state or color are not the primary organizing principles of the periodic table, although these properties can sometimes correlate with position.
Conclude that the best explanation is that elements in the same group have similar chemical properties because they share the same number of valence electrons, which influences how they react chemically.
