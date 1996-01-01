Where are the metals primarily located on the periodic table?
A
Only in the top row
B
On the right side
C
On the left and in the center
D
Scattered randomly throughout
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the general layout of the periodic table, which is organized into groups (columns) and periods (rows) based on element properties.
Understand that metals are elements that typically exhibit properties such as high electrical conductivity, malleability, and luster.
Identify that metals are primarily found on the left side and in the center of the periodic table, including the alkali metals, alkaline earth metals, transition metals, and some post-transition metals.
Note that the right side of the periodic table mainly contains nonmetals and metalloids, not metals.
Conclude that metals are not confined to the top row or scattered randomly, but are mainly located on the left and center regions of the periodic table.
