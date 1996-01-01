Step 1: Understand the difference between extensive and intensive properties. Extensive properties depend on the amount of matter present, while intensive properties do not depend on the amount of matter.
Step 2: Review each property given: Density, Mass, Color, and Temperature.
Step 3: Recognize that Mass is an extensive property because it changes when the amount of substance changes.
Step 4: Note that Density, Color, and Temperature are intensive properties because they remain the same regardless of the sample size.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, Mass is the extensive property.
