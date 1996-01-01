Step 1: Understand the difference between extensive and intensive properties. Extensive properties depend on the amount of matter present, while intensive properties do not depend on the amount of matter.
Step 2: Analyze each option: Density is an intensive property because it is mass divided by volume and does not change with the amount of substance.
Step 3: Temperature is an intensive property because it remains the same regardless of the size or amount of the sample.
Step 4: Mass is an extensive property because it depends directly on the amount of substance present; more substance means more mass.
Step 5: Boiling point is an intensive property because it is a characteristic temperature that does not change with the quantity of the substance.
