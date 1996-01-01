Which of the following pairs of subatomic particles are approximately equal in mass?
A
Neutron and electron
B
Proton and neutron
C
Electron and proton
D
Proton and electron
Recall the approximate masses of the three main subatomic particles: proton, neutron, and electron. The proton and neutron each have masses close to 1 atomic mass unit (amu), while the electron's mass is much smaller, about 1/1836 of a proton's mass.
Compare the mass of the proton and neutron: both are roughly 1 amu, so their masses are approximately equal.
Compare the mass of the electron with the proton: the electron is significantly lighter, so their masses are not approximately equal.
Compare the mass of the electron with the neutron: since the neutron's mass is close to 1 amu and the electron's mass is much smaller, they are not approximately equal.
Conclude that the pair with approximately equal masses is the proton and neutron.
