Which of the following is considered the basic unit of matter?
A
Atom
B
Molecule
C
Compound
D
Gas
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question: It asks for the basic unit of matter, which means the smallest component that retains the properties of an element.
Recall definitions: An atom is the smallest unit of an element that maintains its chemical properties. A molecule is a group of atoms bonded together. A compound is a substance made from two or more different elements chemically bonded. Gas is a state of matter, not a unit.
Analyze options: Since molecules and compounds are made of atoms, and gas is a state, the fundamental building block is the atom.
Conclude that the atom is the basic unit of matter because it is the smallest particle that defines an element and its properties.
Therefore, the correct answer is 'Atom'.
