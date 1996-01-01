Recall that subatomic particles include electrons, protons, and neutrons, each with different masses.
Understand that an alpha particle is not a single subatomic particle but a combination of 2 protons and 2 neutrons, so it is heavier than individual subatomic particles.
Compare the masses of the three fundamental subatomic particles: electrons, protons, and neutrons. Protons and neutrons have masses close to 1 atomic mass unit (amu), while electrons have a much smaller mass.
Recognize that the electron's mass is approximately 1/1836 that of a proton, making it the least massive among the options.
Conclude that the electron is the least massive subatomic particle compared to protons, neutrons, and alpha particles.
