Which of the following elements exhibits metallic bonding at room temperature?
A
S
B
Cl
C
Na
D
O
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what metallic bonding is: Metallic bonding occurs between metal atoms where valence electrons are delocalized and free to move throughout the metal lattice, giving metals their characteristic properties such as conductivity and malleability.
Identify the elements given: S (sulfur), Cl (chlorine), Na (sodium), and O (oxygen).
Recall the classification of these elements: Sodium (Na) is an alkali metal, while sulfur (S), chlorine (Cl), and oxygen (O) are nonmetals.
Recognize that metallic bonding is typical of metals like sodium, where atoms share a 'sea of electrons' rather than forming discrete molecules or covalent networks.
Conclude that among the options, only sodium (Na) exhibits metallic bonding at room temperature because it is a metal, while the others form molecular or covalent bonds.
