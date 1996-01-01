A pure substance that cannot be separated into simpler substances by physical means.
B
A substance composed of atoms of two or more elements chemically bonded in fixed proportions.
C
A homogeneous material with a uniform composition throughout.
D
A combination of two or more substances in which each substance retains its own chemical identity and properties.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of a mixture: it is a combination of two or more substances where each substance keeps its own chemical identity and properties.
Recall that mixtures can be separated into their components by physical means, unlike pure substances which require chemical methods.
Recognize that pure substances have fixed compositions and cannot be separated by physical methods, which distinguishes them from mixtures.
Note that compounds are substances made of atoms of different elements chemically bonded in fixed ratios, which is different from mixtures.
Identify that a homogeneous material with uniform composition can be either a pure substance or a homogeneous mixture (solution), but the key feature of a mixture is the retention of individual properties of its components.
