Identify the groups of each pair of elements: C (Carbon) is in group 14, F (Fluorine) is in group 17; O (Oxygen) is in group 16, Cl (Chlorine) is in group 17; Na (Sodium) is in group 1, K (Potassium) is in group 1; Mg (Magnesium) is in group 2, Al (Aluminum) is in group 13.