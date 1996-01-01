Which pair of elements is most likely to have similar chemical properties?
A
C and F
B
O and Cl
C
Na and K
D
Mg and Al
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that elements with similar chemical properties usually belong to the same group (column) in the periodic table because they have the same number of valence electrons.
Identify the groups of each pair of elements: C (Carbon) is in group 14, F (Fluorine) is in group 17; O (Oxygen) is in group 16, Cl (Chlorine) is in group 17; Na (Sodium) is in group 1, K (Potassium) is in group 1; Mg (Magnesium) is in group 2, Al (Aluminum) is in group 13.
Compare the groups to see which pairs share the same group number, indicating similar valence electron configurations and thus similar chemical properties.
Recognize that Na and K are both alkali metals in group 1, meaning they have one valence electron and exhibit very similar chemical behavior.
Conclude that the pair Na and K is most likely to have similar chemical properties because they are in the same group and have the same number of valence electrons.
