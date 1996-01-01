Where are the most reactive nonmetal elements located on the periodic table?
A
In the lower left corner
B
In the center of the table
C
Along the diagonal from top left to bottom right
D
In the upper right corner, excluding the noble gases
Recall that reactivity in nonmetals generally increases as you move from left to right across a period and from bottom to top within a group on the periodic table.
Understand that the most reactive nonmetals are found among the halogens and some of the elements in the upper right corner of the periodic table, excluding the noble gases which are mostly inert.
Identify the upper right corner of the periodic table as the location of elements like fluorine and chlorine, which are highly reactive nonmetals.
Note that the lower left corner contains metals, the center contains transition metals, and the diagonal from top left to bottom right includes metalloids, so these areas do not contain the most reactive nonmetals.
Conclude that the most reactive nonmetal elements are located in the upper right corner of the periodic table, excluding the noble gases.
