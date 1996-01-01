Hello everyone today, we are being told that the ion hydrogen oxygen oxalate is products species, which means it can donate and accept the proton. Were then asked to provide the chemical equations, illustrating how the hydrogen oxalate ion reacts with water as an acid and a base. So first we'll we will do this hydrogen oxalate as an acid. So we'll say as an asset. And so what do we know about our Brown said Laurie acids, We know that Brown said lori acids are going to donate protons. So simply put, we're going to draw our hydrogen oxalate, HC 204 -. We're going to add water in there and we're going to end up with our oxalate ion and then our hydro ni um ion. So we see here that the hydrogen oxalate donated its proton to this water and gave us hydro liam. And so second we can see how hydrogen oxalate is going to act as a base so as a base. And so if assets donate our protons are bronze. Hillary bases are going to accept protons. And so what is that going to look like? We're gonna draw our hydrogen oxalate here, we're going to once again add water and then we're going to tack another hydrant onto that to form this product and a hydroxide ions. And so with that we have our two answers here with our hydrogen oxalate acting as an acid and a base. I hope this helped and until next time

