Mercury is highly reactive with oxygen at room temperature.
Mercury readily forms alloys called amalgams with many metals.
Mercury is toxic to humans.
1
Step 1: Understand the physical state of mercury at room temperature. Mercury is unique among metals because it is a liquid at room temperature, which is a true statement.
Step 2: Consider mercury's chemical reactivity with oxygen at room temperature. Mercury does not react rapidly or highly with oxygen under normal conditions; it forms a thin oxide layer slowly, so the statement that it is highly reactive with oxygen at room temperature is false.
Step 3: Review the concept of amalgams. Mercury can form alloys called amalgams with many metals such as silver and gold, which is a true property.
Step 4: Recall the toxicity of mercury. Mercury is well-known for its toxicity to humans, affecting the nervous system and other organs, so this statement is true.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement 'Mercury is highly reactive with oxygen at room temperature' is NOT true, while the other statements about mercury are correct.
