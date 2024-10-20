Next, use the ideal gas law to find the molar volume of the gas. The ideal gas law is <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mrow><mi>P</mi><mi>V</mi><mo>=</mo><mi>n</mi><mi>R</mi><mi>T</mi></mrow></math>, where <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>P</mi></math> is pressure, <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>V</mi></math> is volume, <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>n</mi></math> is moles, <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>R</mi></math> is the ideal gas constant, and <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>T</mi></math> is temperature. Rearrange to solve for <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>V</mi></math>: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mrow><mi>V</mi><mo>=</mo><mfrac><mrow><mi>n</mi><mi>R</mi><mi>T</mi></mrow><mi>P</mi></mfrac></mrow></math>.

