Use the Ideal Gas Law to express the number of moles <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>n</mi></math> in terms of density. Rearrange the equation to <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>n</mi> = <frac><mi>P</mi><mi>V</mi></frac><mi>R</mi><mi>T</mi></math> and substitute <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>n</mi> = <frac><mi>m</mi></frac><mi>M</mi></math>, where <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>m</mi></math> is mass and <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>M</mi></math> is molar mass.