What is the average mass of a single sulfur atom in grams?
A
3.20 × 10^{-22} grams
B
1.66 × 10^{-24} grams
C
5.32 × 10^{-23} grams
D
2.00 × 10^{-23} grams
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the atomic mass of sulfur from the periodic table, which is approximately 32.06 atomic mass units (amu).
Recall that 1 atomic mass unit (amu) is defined as exactly 1.66053906660 × 10^{-24} grams.
Use the relationship to convert the atomic mass of sulfur to grams by multiplying the atomic mass (in amu) by the mass of one amu in grams: $\text{mass of one sulfur atom} = 32.06 \times 1.66053906660 \times 10^{-24} \text{ grams}$.
Perform the multiplication of the numerical values (without calculating the final number here) to find the mass of a single sulfur atom in grams.
Express the result in scientific notation to match the format of the answer choices.
Watch next
Master Atomic Mass with a bite sized video explanation from Jules