Which of the following is closest to the atomic mass of iron (Fe)?
A
63.55 u
B
47.87 u
C
55.85 u
D
26.98 u
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the atomic mass of an element is the weighted average mass of all its naturally occurring isotopes, measured in atomic mass units (u).
Recall that iron (Fe) is a transition metal with an atomic number of 26, and its atomic mass is typically found on the periodic table.
Compare the given options to the known atomic masses of common elements: 63.55 u corresponds to copper (Cu), 47.87 u corresponds to titanium (Ti), 26.98 u corresponds to aluminum (Al), and 55.85 u is the known atomic mass of iron (Fe).
Identify that the value closest to the atomic mass of iron is 55.85 u based on standard periodic table data.
Conclude that the correct answer is 55.85 u because it matches the accepted atomic mass of iron.
