Dissolving is best described as which of the following?
A
A nuclear change, because atoms are rearranged.
B
A physical change, because the chemical identity of the solute remains unchanged.
C
An irreversible process, because the solute cannot be recovered.
D
A chemical change, because new substances are formed.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of dissolving: it is the process where a solute disperses uniformly within a solvent, forming a solution without changing the chemical identity of the solute.
Recall the difference between physical and chemical changes: a physical change alters the form or state of a substance without changing its chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of new substances with different chemical properties.
Analyze the options given: dissolving does not involve breaking or forming chemical bonds that change the substance's identity, so it is not a chemical change or nuclear change.
Consider reversibility: dissolving is generally reversible because the solute can often be recovered by processes like evaporation or crystallization, so it is not an irreversible process.
Conclude that dissolving is best described as a physical change because the solute's chemical identity remains unchanged during the process.
