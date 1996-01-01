Which of the following tasks in the kitchen is an example of a physical change?
A
Melting butter in a pan
B
Rusting of a steel knife
C
Baking a cake
D
Frying an egg
step by step guidance
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes: A physical change affects the form of a substance but not its chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of new substances with different properties.
Analyze each option to determine if the change involves altering the chemical composition or just the physical state:
Melting butter in a pan involves changing butter from solid to liquid without changing its chemical structure, so this is a physical change.
Rusting of a steel knife involves a chemical reaction between iron and oxygen to form iron oxide, which is a chemical change.
Baking a cake involves chemical reactions such as the Maillard reaction and the formation of new compounds, so it is a chemical change.
Frying an egg causes proteins to denature and new substances to form, indicating a chemical change.
