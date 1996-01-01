Hi everyone here, we have question tellings to consider a closed vessel filled with helium and argon. If oxygen gas is added to the same vessel at the same temperature, what happens to the partial pressure of helium? So we have this closed vessel and it's filled with helium and argon. So the partial pressure of helium and argon are totally based on its amount for its number of moles. By adding oxygen gas, we're not going to be changing the number of moles of helium, so the partial pressure of helium will not change. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.

Hide transcripts