Hello everyone. So in this video we're ranking the following X. Ian ions in order of increasing basis today based on the K values that are given. So let's just look at the last K values. So we have the K two, K A three K two and K two and just make a little bit simpler for us. We'll label this as A B. C and D. Alright so just numerically I'm gonna go ahead and write them from small, the smallest number to its biggest number. Okay. Alright so we have B being the smallest then A then deep and then we have C. So let's go ahead remind ourselves that a lower K. A. Value. It means that it's going to go ahead and go down and acidity which means of course it's going to go up in basis city. Alright so then we're trying to rank from for the increasing basis city. This just means that for arrow for basic city is going to go less basic on the right side and more basic on the left. Okay so that just means Our s. e. 042 which comes from this value here is going to be our least basic. Okay so going down the list then we next have c. 042 than R. S. E. 032 minus. And our most basic is going to be our A. S. 043 minus and then this right here will be my final answer for this problem. Thank you all so much for watching

Hide transcripts