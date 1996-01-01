Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
A gas of unknown molecular mass was allowed to effuse
through a small opening under constant-pressure conditions.
It required 105 s for 1.0 L of the gas to effuse. Under
identical experimental conditions it required 31 s for 1.0 L
of O2 gas to effuse. Calculate the molar mass of the
unknown gas. (Remember that the faster the rate of effusion,
the shorter the time required for effusion of 1.0 L; in
other words, rate is the amount that diffuses over the time
it takes to diffuse.)