Calculate the formal charges for each atom. The formal charge is calculated as: Formal Charge = (Valence electrons) - (Non-bonding electrons) - (Bonding electrons/2). For the structure with a double bond to one oxygen, the formal charges are: P = 0, double-bonded O = 0, and each single-bonded O = -1. Verify that the sum of formal charges equals the overall charge of the ion, which is -3.