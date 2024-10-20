Place the remaining 6 electrons as 3 lone pairs on the central iodine. Calculate the formal charges: the central iodine has 7 valence electrons, 2 bonding electrons, and 6 non-bonding electrons, resulting in a formal charge of -1. The terminal iodines each have a formal charge of 0. Thus, the correct Lewis structure is I-I-I with a -1 charge on the central iodine.