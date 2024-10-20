Calculate the moles of CaCl2: First, determine the molar mass of CaCl2 by adding the atomic masses of calcium (Ca) and chlorine (Cl). The molar mass of CaCl2 is the sum of the atomic mass of Ca (approximately 40.08 g/mol) and twice the atomic mass of Cl (approximately 35.45 g/mol each). Use the formula: \( \text{Moles of CaCl2} = \frac{\text{mass of CaCl2}}{\text{molar mass of CaCl2}} \).