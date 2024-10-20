Calculate the mass of HCl in 1 liter of solution. Since the solution is 39.0% HCl by mass, this means that in 100 g of solution, there are 39 g of HCl. Use the density of the solution (1.20 g/mL) to find the mass of 1 liter of solution: \( \text{mass of solution} = 1.20 \text{ g/mL} \times 1000 \text{ mL} = 1200 \text{ g} \). Therefore, the mass of HCl in 1 liter of solution is \( 0.39 \times 1200 \text{ g} = 468 \text{ g} \).

View full solution