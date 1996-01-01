Which of the following is a more efficient method to express large numbers?
A
Roman numerals
B
Scientific notation
C
Expanded decimal notation
D
Fractional notation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the problem is asking about the most efficient way to express large numbers among the given options.
Recall that Roman numerals are an ancient system that uses combinations of letters to represent values, but they become cumbersome and lengthy for very large numbers.
Recognize that expanded decimal notation writes out each digit multiplied by its place value, which can be very long and inefficient for large numbers.
Know that fractional notation expresses numbers as ratios of integers, which is not typically used for representing large whole numbers efficiently.
Identify that scientific notation expresses large numbers in the form $a \times 10^{n}$, where $a$ is a number between 1 and 10, and $n$ is an integer, making it compact and efficient for very large or very small numbers.
