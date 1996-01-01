Which of the following is a chemical hazard commonly found on construction sites?
A
Falling debris
B
Loud noise
C
Asbestos dust
D
Sharp tools
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical hazards and chemical hazards. Physical hazards include things like falling debris, loud noise, and sharp tools, which can cause injury through physical means.
Recognize that chemical hazards involve exposure to harmful substances that can cause health problems through chemical interactions with the body.
Identify asbestos dust as a chemical hazard because it consists of tiny fibers that can be inhaled, leading to serious respiratory diseases such as asbestosis or lung cancer.
Note that while falling debris, loud noise, and sharp tools are dangerous, they are classified as physical hazards rather than chemical hazards.
Conclude that among the options given, asbestos dust is the chemical hazard commonly found on construction sites.
Watch next
Master Chemical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules