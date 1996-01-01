Which of the following sections of the periodic table contains only metals?
A
The metalloids
B
The halogens (Group 17)
C
The alkali metals (Group 1)
D
The noble gases (Group 18)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the classification of elements in the periodic table: metals, nonmetals, and metalloids. Metals are typically good conductors of heat and electricity, malleable, and ductile.
Identify the characteristics of each group mentioned: Metalloids have properties intermediate between metals and nonmetals; Halogens (Group 17) are nonmetals; Noble gases (Group 18) are inert gases and nonmetals.
Recognize that the alkali metals (Group 1) are all metals characterized by high reactivity and typical metallic properties such as conductivity and malleability.
Conclude that among the given options, only the alkali metals (Group 1) consist entirely of metals.
Therefore, the section of the periodic table that contains only metals is the alkali metals (Group 1).
