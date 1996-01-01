How many elements are classified as metalloids on the periodic table?
A
8
B
5
C
7
D
10
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that metalloids are elements with properties intermediate between metals and nonmetals, often found along the 'stair-step' line on the periodic table.
Recall or refer to the periodic table to identify the elements commonly classified as metalloids. These typically include boron (B), silicon (Si), germanium (Ge), arsenic (As), antimony (Sb), tellurium (Te), and sometimes polonium (Po).
Count the number of these elements to determine how many are classified as metalloids.
Note that the exact number can vary slightly depending on the source, but the most widely accepted count is 7 metalloids.
Confirm that the answer choices include 7, which matches the commonly accepted number of metalloids on the periodic table.
Watch next
Master Periodic Table Classifications with a bite sized video explanation from Jules