Which of the following is a characteristic property of ionic compounds?
A
They are generally insoluble in water.
B
They have high melting and boiling points.
C
They conduct electricity in solid state.
D
They are malleable and ductile.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of ionic compounds: Ionic compounds are formed by the electrostatic attraction between positively charged cations and negatively charged anions.
Recall the physical properties of ionic compounds: Because of the strong ionic bonds, ionic compounds typically have high melting and boiling points, meaning they require a lot of energy to break the bonds and change state.
Consider solubility: Ionic compounds are generally soluble in water because water molecules can stabilize the ions by surrounding them, which helps dissolve the compound.
Evaluate electrical conductivity: Ionic compounds do not conduct electricity in the solid state because the ions are fixed in place within the crystal lattice; however, they do conduct electricity when melted or dissolved in water because the ions are free to move.
Assess mechanical properties: Ionic compounds are usually brittle rather than malleable or ductile because when layers of ions shift, like charges repel and cause the crystal to break.
Watch next
Master Chemical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules