Which of the following substances reacts explosively when combined with water?
A
Carbon dioxide (CO_2)
B
Calcium carbonate (CaCO_3)
C
Copper(II) sulfate (CuSO_4)
D
Sodium (Na)
1
Step 1: Understand the nature of each substance listed and their typical reactions with water. Carbon dioxide (CO_2), calcium carbonate (CaCO_3), and copper(II) sulfate (CuSO_4) are generally stable when mixed with water and do not react explosively.
Step 2: Recall that sodium (Na) is an alkali metal known for its vigorous and exothermic reaction with water, producing sodium hydroxide (NaOH) and hydrogen gas (H_2). This reaction can be explosive due to the rapid release of hydrogen gas and heat.
Step 3: Write the chemical equation for sodium reacting with water: $\mathrm{2Na + 2H_2O \rightarrow 2NaOH + H_2}$.
Step 4: Recognize that the hydrogen gas produced can ignite due to the heat generated, causing an explosive reaction, which is why sodium reacts explosively with water.
Step 5: Conclude that among the substances listed, sodium (Na) is the one that reacts explosively with water, while the others do not.
