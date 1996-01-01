Which of the following is the most effective way to differentiate individual chemical compounds?
A
By measuring their mass alone
B
By observing their physical state at room temperature
C
By comparing their chemical properties such as reactivity, acidity, and solubility
D
By checking if they contain carbon atoms
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that chemical compounds can be differentiated based on various characteristics, including physical and chemical properties.
Recognize that measuring mass alone is insufficient because different compounds can have similar or identical masses (isomers, for example).
Note that physical state at room temperature (solid, liquid, gas) is not definitive since many compounds can share the same state under these conditions.
Focus on chemical properties such as reactivity, acidity, and solubility, which provide specific information about how compounds behave and interact with other substances, making them more reliable for differentiation.
Conclude that checking for the presence of carbon atoms only distinguishes organic from inorganic compounds but does not differentiate individual compounds within those categories.
