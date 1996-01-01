Which of the following lists includes all the main subatomic particles that make up an atom?
A
Protons, neutrons, and quarks
B
Neutrons, electrons, and positrons
C
Protons, electrons, and photons
D
Protons, neutrons, and electrons
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that an atom is composed of three main subatomic particles: protons, neutrons, and electrons.
Understand the role of each particle: protons carry a positive charge and reside in the nucleus, neutrons have no charge and also reside in the nucleus, and electrons carry a negative charge and orbit the nucleus.
Recognize that quarks are smaller particles that make up protons and neutrons, but they are not considered main subatomic particles of the atom itself.
Note that positrons are the antimatter counterparts of electrons and are not normally part of a stable atom.
Photons are particles of light and electromagnetic radiation, not components of atoms.
