Hi everyone here we have a question asking if calcium hydroxide is an acid base or salt or none of the above and does it exist in an unlikely solution as molecule as ions are a mixture of both. So let's see what we have in calcium. Hydroxide, calcium is a metal and then we have the hydroxide metal. Hydroxide are usually a strong base. So this is a base. And because it's a strong base when it is in an aqueous solution, it is going to completely disassociate. So it will exist as ions because it is a strong base. So our answers are base and ions. Thank you for watching. Bye.

