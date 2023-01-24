Label each of the following substances as an acid, base, salt,
or none of the above. Indicate whether the substance exists in
aqueous solution entirely in molecular form, entirely as ions,
or as a mixture of molecules and ions. (d) Ba1OH22.
Relevant Solution
Hi everyone here we have a question asking if calcium hydroxide is an acid base or salt or none of the above and does it exist in an unlikely solution as molecule as ions are a mixture of both. So let's see what we have in calcium. Hydroxide, calcium is a metal and then we have the hydroxide metal. Hydroxide are usually a strong base. So this is a base. And because it's a strong base when it is in an aqueous solution, it is going to completely disassociate. So it will exist as ions because it is a strong base. So our answers are base and ions. Thank you for watching. Bye.