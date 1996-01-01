Which of the following elements is NOT one of the eight most abundant elements in the Earth's crust?
A
Calcium (Ca)
B
Iron (Fe)
C
Aluminum (Al)
D
Copper (Cu)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the Earth's crust is primarily composed of a limited number of elements that make up the majority of its mass. These are often referred to as the most abundant elements in the crust.
Recall or look up the list of the eight most abundant elements in the Earth's crust. Typically, these include Oxygen (O), Silicon (Si), Aluminum (Al), Iron (Fe), Calcium (Ca), Sodium (Na), Potassium (K), and Magnesium (Mg).
Compare the given elements (Calcium, Iron, Aluminum, and Copper) against this list of the eight most abundant elements.
Identify which element from the options is not present in the list of the eight most abundant elements. This element is the one that is NOT among the most abundant in the Earth's crust.
Conclude that Copper (Cu) is not one of the eight most abundant elements in the Earth's crust, unlike Calcium (Ca), Iron (Fe), and Aluminum (Al), which are included.
