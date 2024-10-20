Multiple Choice

How many milliliters of 0.200 M FeCl3 are needed to react with an excess of Na2S to produce 1.38 g of Fe2S3 if the percent yield for the reaction is 65.0%? 3 Na2S(aq) + 2 FeCl3(aq) → Fe2S3(s) + 6 NaCl(aq)