Multiple Choice

How many liters of dry chlorine gas can be obtained at 40.0°C and 787 mm Hg from the reaction of an aqueous solution containing 9.41 g of HCl with 2.01 g of KMnO4(s) according to the following equation? 2 KMnO4(s) + 16 HCl(aq) → 8 H2O(l) + 2 MnCl2(aq) + 5 Cl2(g)