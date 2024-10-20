Use the stoichiometry from the balanced equation to find the moles of O2 needed. According to the equation, 1 mole of C4H8O2 reacts with 5 moles of O2. Multiply the moles of butyric acid by 5 to find the moles of O2 required, then convert this to grams using the molar mass of O2 (32.00 g/mol).