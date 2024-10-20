Adjust the pressure to account for the water vapor. The total pressure is given as 752 mm Hg, and the partial pressure of water vapor is 18.65 mm Hg. Subtract the water vapor pressure from the total pressure to find the pressure of the H2 gas alone. Convert this pressure from mm Hg to atm by dividing by 760 mm Hg/atm. Use this pressure in the ideal gas law to solve for the volume \( V \) of H2 gas.