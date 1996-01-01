In energy levels or shells surrounding the nucleus
C
In the atomic core
D
Inside the nucleus with protons and neutrons
1
Understand the structure of an atom: an atom consists of a nucleus containing protons and neutrons, and electrons that are arranged around the nucleus.
Recall that electrons are negatively charged particles that do not reside inside the nucleus but instead occupy regions around it.
Learn that these regions where electrons are found are called energy levels or shells, which are specific distances from the nucleus where electrons are most likely to be located.
Recognize that electrons are not attached directly to protons; rather, they are held in these energy levels by the electrostatic attraction between the negatively charged electrons and the positively charged nucleus.
Conclude that the correct description of electron location is that electrons are found in energy levels or shells surrounding the nucleus.
