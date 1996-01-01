Which of the following is considered the basic form of matter?
A
Molecule
B
Compound
C
Ion
D
Atom
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question: It asks for the basic form of matter, which means the simplest unit that makes up all substances.
Recall definitions: An atom is the smallest unit of an element that retains the properties of that element. Molecules are made of two or more atoms bonded together. Compounds are substances formed from two or more different elements chemically bonded. Ions are atoms or molecules that have gained or lost electrons and carry a charge.
Analyze the options: Since molecules, compounds, and ions are all made up of atoms, atoms are the fundamental building blocks of matter.
Conclude that the atom is the basic form of matter because it is the smallest unit that cannot be broken down further without losing its elemental properties.
Therefore, the correct answer is 'Atom' as it is the foundational unit from which all other forms like molecules, compounds, and ions are derived.
