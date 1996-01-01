Which of the following light sources has a color temperature of approximately 3000 K on the Kelvin scale?
A
Fluorescent lamp
B
Candle flame
C
Incandescent light bulb
D
Daylight (sun at noon)
1
Understand that color temperature is a way to describe the color characteristics of a light source, measured in Kelvin (K), based on the temperature of an ideal black-body radiator that emits light of a similar hue.
Recall typical color temperature ranges for common light sources: candle flames are around 1800 K, incandescent bulbs are roughly 2700-3000 K, fluorescent lamps vary widely but often are higher than 3000 K, and daylight at noon is about 5500-6500 K.
Identify that a color temperature of approximately 3000 K corresponds to a warm, yellowish light, which is characteristic of incandescent light bulbs.
Compare the given options with their typical color temperatures to determine which matches closest to 3000 K.
Conclude that the incandescent light bulb is the correct choice because its color temperature aligns with the approximate 3000 K value.
