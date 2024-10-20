First, understand the relationship between energy, wavelength, and the number of photons. The energy of a single photon can be calculated using the equation: E = \( \frac{hc}{\lambda} \), where E is the energy of the photon, h is Planck's constant (6.626 x 10^-34 J·s), c is the speed of light (3.00 x 10^8 m/s), and \( \lambda \) is the wavelength of the light.