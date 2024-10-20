Determine the number of photons by dividing the total energy of the burst by the energy of a single photon. Use the formula: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mrow><mi>n</mi><mo>=</mo><mfrac><mi>E</mi><mi>photon</mi></mfrac></mrow></math>, where <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>E</mi></math> is the total energy (609 kJ, converted to joules) and <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>photon</mi></math> is the energy of one photon.