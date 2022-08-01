Crystalline Solids Example 1

What is the most basic repeating structure of a crystal lattice? Remember crystal lattice? We can be seen as a crystalline solid? Which is the macro view of it? If we're talking about the repeating structures that comprise a crystalline solid, that's just our unit cell. So here option would be um answer be remember the crystalline solid is the macro view? The lightest point is just looking at one of the edges or quarters of our unit cell and then realize here that our last point is involved with the atom itself. Right? And again, our best option will be option B.

Hide transcripts