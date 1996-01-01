Hi everyone today we have a question asking us to perform the following operation and we need to express the answer using the correct number of significant figures. So we're going to first solve what's in the bracket and because we are doing division we need to go with the least number of significant figures, which in this case is 2.9 with two significant figures vs 1.78 with three significant figures. So the answer to the part in the brackets is going to be 0.16 and then we're adding 4.97. And because it is addition, we go with the least number of decimal places and in this case we have two Decimal places either way. So we're going to go with two decimal places And our final answer is going to be 5.13. Thank you for watching. Bye.

