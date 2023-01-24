Hey everyone were asked to rank the compounds in order of increasing acidity based on it's molecular structures starting off with our hydrogen cell night. Its structure will have two hydrogen and two lone pairs. Next we have our sodium hydride and this is going to be a sodium ion with a hydride ion. Next we have water and its structure is going to be similar to that of hydrogen cell Neid. Lastly we have hydrogen fluoride and a structural be like So to rank these based on their acidity. We know that our sodium hydride is going to be our least acidic. And the reason why is because our hydride ion is a strong base. Next we have our water and our water is Amfa terek, which means it can react as either an acid or a base. And the reason why our hydrogen cell night is more acidic, even though it is also am for their IQ. It's because it has a larger central atom than our oxygen. So hydrogen can be released more easily in our hydrogen cyanide, then in our water. And lastly we have our hydrogen fluoride which we know is a weak acid. So I hope this made sense. And let us know if you have any questions

