Pick the stronger base from each pair. c. F- or ClO

Hey everyone, we're asked to identify the strongest base between our chloride ion and our I date ion. To answer this, we need to add the appropriate number of protons in order to see whether or not we produce a strong or weak acid. So for a chloride ion we produce Cloris acid, which is going to be a weak acid, which also means it will have a strong conjugate base. For my day, ion we create biotic acid and this is going to be one of our strong assets and since it's a strong asset, it will have a weak conjugate base. Now our answer here is going to be our chloride ion, since this is the stronger base between the two. So I hope that made sense and let us know if you have any questions.

